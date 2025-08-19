Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in West End

Rae Hines/WCPO
CINCINNATI — A juvenile was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in West End, Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Phillip Buccino said.

Buccino said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Street and John Street. A juvenile male was shot in the upper leg, Buccino said.

The juvenile was transported via a private vehicle to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. He is in "stable condition," Buccino said.

Buccino said officers recovered a gun near the scene of the shooting, but they have no suspect information at this time.

