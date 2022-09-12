Man dies in hospital after August hit-and-run in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 55-year-old man died weeks after a hit-and-run in Avondale.

According to Cincinnati police, Richard Tavares was struck on August 24 just before 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reading Road.

Police said he was standing in the middle of the road and not at a crosswalk when he was struck. Investigators said the car that hit him fled the scene.

He was taken to UC Health with life-threatening injuries. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Tavares died Sunday.

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect that struck and killed Tavares, and they don't have a description of the vehicle involved.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Tavares is the second person to die this weekend after being hit by a car earlier this summer. 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died more than a month after a hit-and-run in Northside.

