Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

Man dies in hospital after August hit-and-run in Avondale

Investigators said Richard Tavares was hit while crossing Reading Road.
fatal avondale hit-and-run.PNG
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:00:46-04

CINCINNATI  — A 55-year-old man died weeks after a hit-and-run in Avondale.

According to Cincinnati police, Richard Tavares was struck on August 24 just before 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reading Road.

Police said he was standing in the middle of the road and not at a crosswalk when he was struck. Investigators said the car that hit him fled the scene.

He was taken to UC Health with life-threatening injuries. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Tavares died Sunday.

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect that struck and killed Tavares, and they don't have a description of the vehicle involved.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Tavares is the second person to die this weekend after being hit by a car earlier this summer. 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died more than a month after a hit-and-run in Northside.

READ MORE
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Evendale
Pedestrian killed early Sunday morning in Walnut Hills
Police: Pedestrian killed in Forest Park, driver fled scene

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting Here's how Ohio is encouraging younger people to vote

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!