Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at intersection of 4th and Scott streets in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Covington Thursday afternoon.

Kenton County Dispatch said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street.

Covington police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released, but Kenton County Assistant Police Chief Brian Valenti said it was a man in his 30s.

Valenti also said they have not found the striking vehicle yet and will be checking local cameras for more information on what happened.

Police tape has the entire intersection blocked off, extending about a half block north and south on Scott Street. Covington police said the road would be closed "for some time."

Eric Clajus






