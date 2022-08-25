Watch Now
Police: 60-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car in Avondale

Investigators have not released suspect information.
A 60-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a car Wednesday night in Avondale.
Avondale hit-and-run
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 25, 2022
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 25, 2022

CINCINNATI  — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Avondale.

According to Cincinnati police, the 60-year-old was struck Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of Reading Road.

He was taken to UC Health with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the car that hit him fled the scene.

Reading Road was shut down northbound and southbound between Cleveland Avenue and Blair Avenue for nearly four hours for the investigation, police said.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

