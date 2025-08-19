Several Middletown services indefinitely closed after 'cybersecurity incident' disrupts functions

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Several services offered by the City of Middletown are closed indefinitely after a cybersecurity incident this past weekend, City of Middletown officials said.

Officials posted to social media Monday night informing residents of the disruption in services. The city did not specify what the "cybersecurity incident" specifically was, but they said it disrupted several functions and they're working with local, state and federal agencies to resolve it.

Due to the cybersecurity incident, all in-person services at the Middletown City Building are shut down until further notice.

"That includes police/public records, utility billing, income tax and the health department," city officials said.

Officials did say that utility invoices will still be able to be paid online through InvoiceCloud, but there will be a small credit card charge. For those who can't pay that way, no utilities will be shut off due to non-payment, the city said.

Despite the disruption, multiple city services are still available, including all 911 services.

Middletown Municipal Court is still running on its normal schedule, and all parties with pending cases are to report to their previously scheduled court dates.

Middletown's city council meeting schedule for Tuesday is also still set to happen as scheduled, but there will be no livestream available. For those who can't attend in person, the meeting will be recorded offline and available to watch at a later date, officials said.

Officials did not say if any personal information of city officials or residents was accessed in the cybersecurity incident.

WCPO 9 reached out to the city for further information about what information was accessed. The city said they have no additional comment.