Pedestrian killed early Sunday morning in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills, according to a police release.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:28 a.m. at 2230 Gilbert Avenue when police say a black 2009 Kia Spectra traveling northbound being driven by Donte Bennie, 49, struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police identified the pedestrian as John Miller, 26. Police said Miller sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say Bennie fled the scene but was quickly located by police. He was uninjured.

Excessive speed and impairment have yet to be determined as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.