Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — A man is dead after being struck by a train in Evendale, police said.

Investigators said around 3:30 a.m. Thursday officers responded to reports of a pedestrian fatally struck by a train near the 3300 block of E. Sharon Road.

The investigation found that the man struck may have been traveling on the train from out of state.

The Evendale Police Department will not be releasing any further details at this time because the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information is available.

RELATED

'Mission trip from hell': Reading church group members survive Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

CSX: Train blocking Hamilton roads because crew reached max hours of service allowed

Police: 1 dead after being hit by train in Middletown