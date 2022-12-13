New CPS superintendent to give state of the schools address Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will address the district’s culture, behavior, and academics during the state of the schools address Tuesday night.

The annual address comes a few months after the Ohio Department of Education released its report cards. It was the first time the department released the grades since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Overall, CPS is not meeting any state standards. The report card uses a star-based rating on a scale from one to five. A 3-star rating would mean the district is meeting state standards.

Here's how the district scored:

Achievement - 2 stars

Progress - 2 stars

Gap Closing - 2 stars

Graduation - 1 star

Early Literacy - 2 stars

Some individual CPS schools did receive a 5-star rating in some of these areas. However, most schools did not.

Wright said the district is more than just a report card, but it does show there’s room for improvement.

“My thoughts when the report card came out is that we are still coming off a pandemic, and so we want to make sure we are really focused in the areas that may be of concern, so we can work with our families, work with our staff, so they are very clear on we’re going next as a district because we have a lot of work to do,” Wright said.

She added the district will talk about its plan to improve the ratings they received on the report card.

“We really want our families, our caregivers, and our guardians to really engage in what we’re doing to talk about where we are because again it takes all of us to make sure our students are getting what they need,” she said.

So far, the district has received about a dozen questions that will be answered during Tuesday's meeting.

The meeting will be held at Woodward High School and will start at 6 p.m.

This will be Superintendent Iranetta Wright’s first state of the schools address. She was named superintendent in February.

Iranetta Wright, Superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

