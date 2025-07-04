Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in custody after firing at Cincinnati police in Millvale

CINCINNATI — One person is now in custody after shooting a firearm at police Friday afternoon in Cincinnati's Millvale neighborhood.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Police Department, officers were at 2000 Westwood Northern Blvd. to conduct a directed patrol and investigate a trespassing.

While on scene, officers approached a vehicle, causing the suspect in the vehicle to immediately flee on foot.

According to the press release, officers deployed their taser, at which point the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot one round toward police.

No officers were hit by the shot fired.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury and the firearm was retrieved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

