CPS welcomes new superintendent

CINCINNATI — Monday is the first official day on the job for new Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent, Iranetta Wright.

Wright plans to visit several schools during her first week including North Avondale Montessori and Taft High School Monday, William Howard Taft Elementary Tuesday and Walnut Hills High School Wednesday.

"I am also appreciative of the community support as we embark on this journey," Wright said earlier this year after being approved by the CPS Board of Education. " I'm looking forward to leading this district. We're going to hit the ground running to learn, grow and develop together. "

In her first 100 days, Wright said she wants to provide a roadmap to the transition with four phases: engage, explore, evaluate and equip.

Wright previously served as the deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017. Before moving to Michigan, the Florida native served in several roles during her 25 years with Duval County Public Schools. Wright was a teacher, principal, regional superintendent and the district's Chief of Schools.

Board members said it was Wright's administrative expertise and in-class teaching experience that stood out.

CPS said Wright has been recognized as a City Year Champion of Education, United Negro College Fund Innovator in Education, and Chiefs for Change Future Chief.

Former CPS superintendent Laura Mitchell resigned after 27 years with the district in June 2021. A statement from CPS said Mitchell left "to pursue an unexpected professional opportunity." Tianay Amat was appointed interim superintendent shortly after Mitchell's resignation was announced. Amat left the district to become the CEO of Cincinnati Works. Her last day with CPS was May 1.