Cincinnati Public Schools names new superintendent

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools named Iranetta Wright its new superintendent at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

Wright has served as the deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017. Before moving to Michigan, the Florida native served in several roles during her 25 years with Duval County Public Schools. Wright was a teacher, principal, regional superintendent and the district's Chief of Schools.

Former CPS superintendent Laura Mitchell resigned after 27 years with the district in June 2021. A statement from CPS said Mitchell left "to pursue an unexpected professional opportunity." Tianay Amat was appointed interim superintendent shortly after Mitchell's resignation was announced.

Amat and Wright were listed as finalists for the superintendent position alongside Middletown City School District Marlon Styles. The board thanked Amat for doing a "terrific job" as interim superintendent.

CPS said Wright has been recognized as a City Year Champion of Education, United Negro College Fund Innovator in Education, a Woman of Excellence by the Michigan Chronicle and Chiefs for Change Future Chief.

