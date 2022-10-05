The Mad Frog demolished, 270-unit housing complex will be built on property

CINCINNATI — A once popular music venue in Mount Auburn is now a pile of rubble.

The Mad Frog was demolished over the weekend.

The land on the corner of Vine and McMillan Streets was sold to Uptown Rentals last January.

Construction will begin soon on a new four-story 270-unit housing complex.

The venue temporarily closed on July 18.

"We are planning to move Mad Frog to a new location to serve our community another couple of decades," said owner Aydin Kol.

When WCPO talked to Kol back in July, he didn't specify an exact location but did say the new spot will hopefully open in early September of this year somewhere in downtown Cincinnati. However, as of now, no new location has been announced.

The Mad Frog has been a hangout spot for college students and live music fans for decades. It opened in December 1996. Live music started at the venue in April 1997.

Throughout its nearly 30-year legacy in the Queen City, artists like Papadosio and Machine Gun Kelly performed on its stage along with hundreds of local musicians.

Felicia Jordan

Kol also said he is very lucky to have had such a loyal staff throughout the years.

On its Facebook page, The Mad Frog is described as "Cincy's best live music & club entertainment venue."

The venue is known to host a variety of local, regional and touring artists playing genres including indie, jam, electronic, rock, hard rock, metal, punk, rap and hip hop.

