Police: Man dead after Friday night shooting in Clifton Heights

Posted at 7:27 AM, Aug 23, 2021
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Clifton Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said around 11 p.m. Friday, they responded to the 300 block of West McMillan Street for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found 20-year-old Gabriel Ventura with at least one gunshot wound. Ventura died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Police have not said if there are any suspects at this time, but they are investigating this incident.

