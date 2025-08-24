OSHP: 1 person killed in crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating a fatal crash Sunday in Highland County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Wilmington Post told WCPO.

OSHP said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of OH-138 and Mad River Road, which are both rural, two-lane roads, in New Market Township.

One person was killed in the crash, but OSHP could not say how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

OSHP also did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.

OSHP said its investigation is ongoing.