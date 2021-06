CINCINNATI — A man was found with a gunshot wound in his chest on the sidewalk near 3685 Vine Street on Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Cincinnati Fire responders, officials said.

Police were called to the area around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a man shot on the sidewalk, CPD said.

The victim has not yet been identified, nor has any suspect information been released.