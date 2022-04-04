Watch
Police: Woman shot runs to Mt. Auburn nightclub for help

She is expected to be OK
Posted at 6:29 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 06:49:19-04

CINCINNATI — A woman who was shot overnight was able to run to a Mt. Auburn nightclub for help, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on East McMillan Street.

According to police, the woman was shot in the hip, but was able to run down the street to Mad Frog nightclub for help.

Cincinnati police said they know who the shooter is, but have not made any arrests.

The woman is expected to be OK. Cincinnati police said her injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

