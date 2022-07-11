Watch Now
Mad Frog closing after nearly 30 years of music

The Clifton venue's final show is this weekend
Mad Frog
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 13:54:40-04

CINCINNATI  — A once popular spot in the Cincinnati music scene is shutting its doors for good.

The Mad Frog's last show will be Saturday. According to a sign outside, the venue's official last day is next Monday.

Sitting on the corner of Vine and McMillan Streets, it's been a hangout spot for college students and live music fans since it opened in April of 1996.

Throughout its nearly 30-year legacy in the Queen City, artists like Papadosio and Machine Gun Kelly performed on its stage along with hundreds of local musicians.

On its Facebook page, The Mad Frog is described as "Cincy's best live music & club entertainment venue."

The venue is known to host a variety of local, regional and touring artists playing genres including indie, jam, electronic, rock, hard rock, metal, punk, rap and hip hop.

It is unclear why the bar is closing.

WCPO has reached out to the venue but has not heard back.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

