'The donors make it possible' | Covington's Catholic Charities funds a year's worth of service in an afternoon

COVINGTON, Ky. — For almost 40 years, the Northern Kentucky Catholic community has come together at the end of every summer to fundraise.

The event, called 'CASSBA,' is hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington, marking its 38th annual celebration in 2025.

"Our goal is to raise about $200,000," said Jennifer Abdrabbo, the Development Manager for Catholic Charities.

The afternoon was filled with food, silent auctions, raffles, and community, as parishioners enjoyed each other's company while making a difference.

Abdrabbo told me that the money raised in just one Sunday afternoon goes toward the various services and programs the Diocese offers for those in need. These services include helping people find meals and secure housing.

Watch to see how the fundraiser gives back to people across Northern Kentucky.

'The donors make it possible' | How Covington's Catholic Charities funds a year's worth of service in one afternoon

“In our rural communities, we have a mobile food pantry. We serve about 17,000 people a year for that, and then we have our St. Joseph Apartments, where we house 16 formerly homeless families, and we help them, kind of from the ground up, to get back on their feet," Abdrabbo said.

The proceeds also benefit the Covington Diocese's Parish Kitchen on Madison Ave, which serves nearly 60,000 meals a year, according to Catholic Charities.

Executive Director Chris Goddard told me about the expansion of services to help children in the area.

“We have a real focus on growing our mental health counseling within the grade schools in the Diocese of Kentucky," Goddard said.

I had the chance to speak with David Durr, who serves as the Clinical Director for Catholic Charities. I asked him how mental health services provided by the Diocese have grown and what it means for people across 13 different counties.

“So, we started with our trial in Augusta, bringing one counselor out twice a month using the priest's office and sitting there and doing direct service counseling. We've improved our abilities to do telehealth, so we can with those people who have internet access, the ability to sit down with them," Durr said.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz and Clinical Director David Durr

Durr expressed his gratitude on behalf of his work and the people he serves to everyone who contributed to the fundraiser.

“I work with people who are in pain, and when they don’t have the money and nobody else can help them, the donors make it possible," Durr said.

Organizers told me that while tickets sold out, others were able to participate virtually through online silent auctions.