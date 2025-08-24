Docs: 2 men arrested for breaking into Paycor Stadium, with 1 attempting to steal barbecue smoker

CINCINNATI — Two men were arrested Sunday after they allegedly broke into Paycor Stadium early Sunday morning, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court documents show that Kaleb Truong, 19, was taken into custody Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium. According to nearby surveillance footage, Truong jumped over a locked fence and attempted to steal a barbecue smoker.

When officers arrived at the stadium, Truong ran further inside Paycor. A K9 officer was deployed and the dog located Truong, who was then taken into custody. Truong was then booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:40 a.m.

Another man, 18-year-old Alexander Winegeart, was also arrested early Sunday after he broke into Paycor Stadium. According to court documents, Winegeart was arrested based on an officer's investigation and a security statement.

Winegeart was booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 4:45 a.m.

Court documents did not specify any connection between Truong and Winegeart, but both men are facing one count of breaking and entering.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment Monday morning.