'My plan is to be here my whole career': Joe Burrow wants to stay a Cincinnati Bengal

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is synonymous with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the star quarterback is hoping that it'll be that way for his entire career.

The 26-year-old sat down with NFL on NBC's Maria Taylor to talk about the Bengals, his career and more before heading into the NFL playoffs.

"My plan is to be here my whole career," Burrow said. "Hopefully Zac (Taylor) is here my whole career. And hopefully a lot of our guys are around for my whole career as they can be."

When Taylor asked where he gets that confidence, Burrow gave multiple reasons.

"I have a lot of confidence in, you know, the front office going their jobs in the offseason," Burrow said. "We've drafted well, we've brought in great free agents, we've claimed guys off waivers who have really made an impact on our team. I think we have one of the best front offices in the league. Zac, in my opinion, is the best head coach in the league. So that gives me a lot of confidence to go out there and say that."

The confidence also comes after Burrow led the Bengals to the team's second consecutive AFC North title — the first time the team has ever won back-to-back AFC North championships. The Bengals clinched a No. 3 seed in the AFC following the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and the No. 2 Buffalo Bills, hoping to make a second consecutive Super Bowl run.

Burrow is already tied for the winningest Bengals quarterback in the playoffs, so we'd be glad to have him for as long as he'd like to stay.