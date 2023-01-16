WATCH IT AGAIN: Cincinnati's own Sam Hubbard runs 98-yard fumble recovery for TD in Bengals-Ravens wild card

CINCINNATI — Holy Moeller.

Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard ran back a fumble recovery for a 98-yard touchdown in the first few minutes of the 4th quarter in the Bengals-Ravens wild card game.

You can watch the play back here:

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️ 📺: #BALvsCIN on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hNJJJGqxGF pic.twitter.com/PoVImXrfpz — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

Hubbard gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead with the play, which was the longest fumble return in postseason NFL history. It was a huge momentum swing as the Ravens were on the cusp of taking the lead when quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the defensive line into the endzone on a QB sneak. Bengals LB Logan Wilson smacked the ball out of his hands, and it fell directly into Hubbard's.

After what's arguably the play of the game, Hubbard even used an oxygen mask to recover from the intense run.