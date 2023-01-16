Watch Now
WATCH IT AGAIN: Cincinnati's own Sam Hubbard runs 98-yard fumble recovery for TD in Bengals-Ravens wild card

Darron Cummings/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball as it is knocked away by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Bengals' Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. ( (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 22:49:20-05

CINCINNATI — Holy Moeller.

Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard ran back a fumble recovery for a 98-yard touchdown in the first few minutes of the 4th quarter in the Bengals-Ravens wild card game.

You can watch the play back here:

Hubbard gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead with the play, which was the longest fumble return in postseason NFL history. It was a huge momentum swing as the Ravens were on the cusp of taking the lead when quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the defensive line into the endzone on a QB sneak. Bengals LB Logan Wilson smacked the ball out of his hands, and it fell directly into Hubbard's.

After what's arguably the play of the game, Hubbard even used an oxygen mask to recover from the intense run.

