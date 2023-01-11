Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, returns home for rehabilitation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and will continue his rehab at home, the Buffalo Bills said Wednesday.

The Bills said Hamlin went through a comprehensive medical evaluation, as well as multiple tests Tuesday.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health.

The 24-year-old was transferred from Cincinnati's UC Medical Center to Buffalo General on Monday.

"Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed," said UC Health's Dr. William A. Knight.

According to Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts, the Bills safety still has "a ways to go" in his recovery and both doctors declined to speculate on whether he would be able to return to a football field in his future.

Kaleida Health officials or the Bills did not comment on the matter either while announcing his discharge from the hospital.

Knight and Pritts said they are "ecstatic about his recovery."

During Sunday's Bills game against the New England Patriots, Hamlin was so excited watching teammate Nyheim Hines return the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown that "he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set every alarm off in the ICU in the process," Pritts said with a laugh.

On Saturday, Hamlin thanked those who have supported him since he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote.

Hamlin called the love "overwhelming."

"If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger," Hamlin wrote. "On a long road keep praying for me!"

