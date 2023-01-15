Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals look to kickoff playoff run with victory against Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — It's time to say Who Dey because the NFL playoffs are here. The Cincinnati Bengals are in Sunday primetime mode as they face off with the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs for the first time ever.

The Wild Card matchup comes just one week after the Bengals (12-4) hosted and pulled out a 27-16 victory against the Ravens (10-7) in their regular-season closer.

The Bengals were crowned kings of the AFC North for the second consecutive year and ranked No. 3 in the AFC as they begin the post-season on an eight-game winning streak.

Baltimore's defense remains one of the best in the AFC, but the Ravens continue to be without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson who ruled himself out Thursday with a knee injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said ahead of the game that sources told him both Huntley and Anthony Brown — who started against the Bengals last Sunday — could be playing against the Bengals.

Bengals right guard Alex Cappa has been confirmed out for Sunday night's game after sustaining an ankle injury during the previous Ravens matchup.

If the Bengals win against the Ravens, they'll head to Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round to face the Bills.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

