CINCINNATI — Another Hamilton County escapee was captured Wednesday at Fountain Square, according to court documents.

23-year-old Camrin Thomas was with a River City Correctional officer at the BMV on Warsaw Avenue on June 27. He was getting an ID made when documents show he ran from the officer and never returned to River City.

Thomas was on the run for more than two weeks until Wednesday evening.

An arrest report shows a River City employee recognized Thomas at Reggae Night on Fountain Square and notified authorities.

When Cincinnati police officers arrived to make the arrest, the arrest report said they found Thomas with a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Thomas is facing an escape charge and could face additional charges for the possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. He is due in court Thursday morning.

This latest escape marks more than half of dozen people that have escaped from various Hamilton County detention facilities in the last month. Thomas is the third from River City Correctional Center.

Two other inmates at River City, Shawn Black and Thomas Cromwell, escaped from the detention center July 9. Cromwell was shot and killed by police less than a day after his escape following a nearly 12-hour SWAT standoff in Mason where Cromwell held a woman at knife point inside a hotel room. Black was recaptured by North College Hill Police on Wednesday after police were called for a burglary in progress. Alongside Black, Heather Goodman was also arrested and, according to court documents, she helped Cromwell and Black escape from River City.

River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington isn't the responsibility of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, though located in Hamilton County. The correctional facility is governed by a Corrections Board supervised by a Court, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

