Second inmate who escaped River City Correctional re-captured

CINCINNATI — Shawn Black, one of two inmates who escaped from a correctional center in Camp Washington on Monday, has been re-arrested, according to Scott McVey, executive director of River City Correctional Center.

Black was found in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County officials. North College Hill Police arrested him after an incident earlier Wednesday, Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said during the press conference. Boeing would not elaborate on what that incident was and deferred to North College Hill Police.

Black has been transported to a hospital after he suffered from an unknown medical condition, Boeing said. He would not elaborate on the case North College Hill Police is investigating. WCPO reached out to NCHPD but no one was available to comment.

The other inmate who escaped with Black, Thomas Cromwell, was shot to death my police less than one day after his escape. Police said he held a woman at knife point inside a Mason hotel room in a nearly-12-hours-long standoff with SWAT officers.

Watch the full press conference below:

Black and Cromwell were discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. when staff conducted a round and discovered bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person on Cromwell's bed, investigators said. After a headcount, authorities discovered that Black was also missing.

Investigators said the men escaped through a broken window. On Wednesday, McVey said inmates pulled out caulking around the window and pulled the glass out.

The chief of security said staff found the window on July 6 and temporarily fixed it with plywood.

The River City Correctional Center opened in 1998 and houses 214 beds. Admissions are determined by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections; both female and male inmates are housed there, but inmates must be referred to the jail by the sentencing Court of Common Pleas, according to the jail's website.

McVey said the center does not have the same kind of security as the Hamilton County Justice Center or even a typical jail, because it is a center focused on community service, drug treatment and educational services catered to low-level offenders. Despite that, escaping from the facility still incurs a felony escape charge, McVey said.

Watch: Video shows Black and Cromwell escaping from the facility

RAW VIDEO: Two inmates escape from correctional center

According to court documents, a warrant was filed for Black's arrest in March after he led police on a pursuit, driving over 115 mph and running at least one red light. Black was driving a stolen 2012 gray Toyota Camry with fictitious plates at the time, court documents say.

Before that, in February, he was arrested for punching a woman and dragging her from her car by her hair before stealing her property, according to court documents.

Multiple inmates have escaped police custody in Hamilton County over the past few weeks.

"We want to be clear in stating that River City Correctional Center is not the responsibility of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It is governed by a Corrections Board supervised by the Court," Sheriff McGuffey said in a press release.