Police: Motorcyclist dead after Sunday night crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Fairfield on Sunday night, according to Fairfield police.

Police said they responded to South Gilmore Road at Pepper Ridge Road at around 10:48 p.m. Sunday evening; near the intersection, a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan were involved in a crash.

According to Fairfield police, the 20-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist or what may have led up to the crash.