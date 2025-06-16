Non-profit charter IDEA Public Schools is looking to hire 25 teachers in 2 days

CINCINNATI — Amid a nationwide teacher shortage and federal education funding concerns, non-profit charter IDEA Public Schools Cincinnati is actively searching for around 25 teachers to serve in its classrooms this coming school year.

The charter school operator is offering interviews for teachers in Kindergarten through 11th grade for its Price Hill and Woodlawn locations.

"You will see, hear and feel a joyous environment that feels like family," said Tom Loughead, director of talent at IDEA Public Schools Cincinnati.

The charter school is going into it's fourth year and Loughead said they're looking for the best to serve students.

"Knowing that a lot is going on and there are things outside of our control, what we recognize what we can do is find the very best teachers," Loughead said. "The very best folks in our kitchen and cafeterias, the best folks on the facility team who want to show up and do right by kids."

He said open interviews will be conducted between 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m from Monday, June 16 through Tuesday, June 17.

There are openings for math, science, social studies and English teachers in elementary, middle and high school.

"We're hosting these hiring days because we want to invite the community and invite those community members who are interested in making a difference," Loughead said.

He said all you have to do is walk in with a resume.

It's their mission to make sure once every student graduates, they have a diploma and are accepted to college.

"We're really dedicated to the belief that every child deserves a rigorous education that makes college a real choice for them," Loughead said.

That's why he said they're making it a priority to hire quality educators.

"We're really excited to do this work," Loughead said.

Click here to contact and learn more about IDEA Public Schools Cincinnati.