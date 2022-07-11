Police, SWAT respond to Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located

MASON, Ohio — Police and SWAT members have surrounded a Mason hotel where officials said an escaped inmate is located.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said detectives went to the Baymont Inn near the site of the former Beach Waterpark in Mason to serve warrants for Thomas Cromwell's arrest. The sheriff's office said it called Mason police and Warren County SWAT when Cromwell refused to cooperate.

Hotel guests said an employee went door-to-door, evacuating people from the building around 3 p.m. Samantha Brockman was trying to check in as the SWAT situation took place.

"I’ve never seen anything like this — down in the city (is) more where you’d expect a situation like this," Brockman said. "Coming out to someplace like this, where you don’t expect to see something like this, it’s kinda crazy."

Cromwell, 27, escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington with another inmate, 29-year-old Shawn Black, between midnight and 1 a.m. July 9. The two were discovered missing when staff discovered bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person in Cromwell's bed that morning.

"We want to reiterate that Mr. Cromwell’s escape from River City Correctional Center was not under the supervision of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office," spokesperson Kyla Woods said. "We were notified and asked to investigate the incident."

Mason police are leading the SWAT situation.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information when it is available.

READ MORE

SWAT situation in Northside ends with man in custody

Police shut down Main Street in OTR for woman barricaded in apartment

$1 million bond set for suspect in deadly West End shooting, SWAT situation