2 inmates escape Hamilton County Sheriff's custody in less than 24 hours

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two inmates that escaped police custody within 24 hours.

Around 5:20 a.m. on July 3, 44-year-old James Johnson escaped from University Hospital while undergoing treatment, Investigators said.

The sheriff's office said Johnson was being held on a felony drug possession charge, as well as a holder for falsification from another county. He does have a prior history of charges, including drug possession.

Johnson was not being held on any charges of violence at the time he escaped from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt and leg shackles. He is 6'4" and has multiple tattoos, including teardrops on his face, the sheriff's office said. His last known address is in Colerain Township.

The other inmate, Patrick Thomas, escaped from the Talbert House on Reading Road around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said he broke a third floor window, then climbed down to the street using bed sheets he tied together.

Deputies said Mr. Thomas was being held at the Talbert House on a warrant from Kenton County, Ky. and his prior history indicates he should be considered dangerous.

He's described as a 32-year-old black male, 5'6" and 160 pounds. He also has the letter "P" tattooed on his forehead.

Anyone with information on either of these men is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. If you spot either of these men and feel unsafe, call 911 immediately.

