Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after he escaped from University Hospital, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

On July 3 around 5:20 a.m., James Johnson, 44, escaped from University Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt and leg shackles. He is 6'4" and has multiple tattoos, including tear drops on his face, the sheriff's office said. His last known address is in Colerain Township.

The sheriff's office did not say what Johnson was being held on, but he does have prior history of charges, including drug possession.

Anyone with information on Johnson or his whereabouts are asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.