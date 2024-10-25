After neighbors spent years asking county to move CPD gun range, groundbreaking held on new, future facility

CINCINNATI — For over five years, residents in multiple Cincinnati neighborhoods have pushed Hamilton County officials to relocate a gun range used by Cincinnati police officers away from their communities.

Residents in Lincoln Heights, Woodlawn and Evendale have all spoken out, pushing to move what some said sounded like a "war zone" away from neighborhoods filled with families and children.

Those residents have been hearing the sound of gunfire from their front doorsteps almost every day for over 75 years; on Friday, the county took one more step toward rectifying the issue as it held a groundbreaking for a new safety complex much further away, on East Miami River Road in Colerain Township.

The new home "will not only enhance public safety, but it strategically relocates CPD's gun range from its current location in Evendale, near Lincoln Heights and Woodlawn, to a more secluded environment in a rural part of the county," says a press release from county officials about the groundbreaking ceremony.

WCPO has reported on residents' concerns about the gun range since 2019. Over the years since, residents expressed worry about adverse affects the gun range has had on youth living in the area, the trauma it causes the communities and physical health impacts from the decibel level of the gunfire.

CPD shooting range is hampering neighborhood's development

For years, the county heard those concerns but grappled with the financial cost of moving the gun range; in 2019, it was estimated that building a new outdoor shooting range would cost $4.6 million, while building a new indoor one would run $9.7 million.

After learning those price tags, county officials asked instead for a study to be done on ways to reduce the sound of the existing range. That study was released in 2020 and it showed costs varied for soundproofing options — but the cheapest option was to plant more trees at a starting cost of $25,000. The most expensive option the report presented was to enclose the current range in a full shelter, which was estimated to cost up to $3 million.

Ultimately, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to solve the problem.

In 2023, Hamilton County announced it planned to put $15 million worth of federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 toward solving the problem. In addition to that, the federal government offered to contribute $4 million, while the City of Cincinnati committed $2 million toward a new gun range.

It's unclear what will happen to the current gun range after the new one is built; in 2019, leaders in Lincoln Heights and Woodlawn said the communities had no plans to purchase the property because it was likely to be a brownfield zone in need of costly remediation.

Renee Mahaffey-Harris, president and CEO at the Center for Closing the Health Gap, told WCPO last year there are reasonable concerns that lead from the gun range could be in the soil of the property.

“Bullets are lead-core wrapped with copper. As a bullet travels down the gun it releases a spray of lead particles into the air and so those are facts,” she said.

At that time, the soil at the property had not been tested to determine whether this was the case.