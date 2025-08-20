Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Kentucky Speedway is NOT abandoned' | Dozens charged with trespassing, burglary after breaking into racetrack

Mark Humphrey/AP
An entrance sign for Kentucky Speedway bears the name of driver Jimmie Johnson after the street was named for him before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky.
SPARTA, Ky. — Dozens of people have been charged with trespassing and burglary after the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said they broke into the Kentucky Speedway.

Sheriff Robert Webster said influencers broke into the racetrack several months ago and created multiple social media videos about exploring an "abandoned" racetrack. While looking online, we found several videos on TikTok and Instagram that show people walking on the track, getting into a race car and climbing the flag stand.

While the track no longer hosts NASCAR and IndyCar races, the sheriff said it remains private property and hosts driving schools and other events, with some parts of the property rented out to companies.

"In these videos they called the Kentucky Speedway an 'abandoned' racetrack," Webster said. "Kentucky Speedway is NOT abandoned!"

Since the videos were posted online, Webster said the sheriff's office has charged and arrested "dozens" of individuals for trespassing and burglary.

"This is a reminder, going onto someone else's property is illegal and it will not be tolerated," said Webster. "You will be prosecuted for your actions should you choose to ignore the property owner's rights."

