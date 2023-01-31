Hamilton County to announce plans, funding for safety complex to rehome CPD gun range

HAMILTON COUNTY — After decades of complaints from residents of nearby neighborhoods, the Cincinnati Police Department gun rage could be relocated.

Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to announce plans for a new, regional safety complex Tuesday. It would expand the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's training facility in Colerain Township and create a gun range that could be used for training by local, state and federal law enforcement.

At Tuesday afternoon's Hamilton County Commissioner meeting, commissioners will also announce $15 million in funding for the project.

The new facility would be an alternative to CPD's current training facility, which has been the center of controversy for area residents for decades.

Residential areas of Lincoln Heights, Evendale and Woodlawn hear the constant gunfire coming from the facility, which provides 50,000 of training a year for officers.

Back in September of 2020, local leaders rallied outside Cincinnati City Hall to ask for change.

“Gunshots have been the soundtrack to our entire lives,” said Carton Collins with The Heights Movement, a neighborhood development and advocacy group.

These advocates said the noise isn't just a nuisance, but something negatively impacting area children.

“When you’re dealing with those gunshots, they let off certain levels of stress that now cause adverse childhood experience," said Daronce Daniels, vice president of The Heights Movement. "These adverse childhood experiences have been going on for generations.”

In her recent State of the County address, Hamilton County Commission President, Alicia Reece called it one of the biggest environmental issues in Hamilton County.