Batavia Township woman arrested, accused of hitting her step-children with a belt

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Batavia Township woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly hit her two step-children with a belt, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Mikaya Esz, 25, has been charged with two counts of domestic violence, four counts of second-degree felony endangering children and two counts of third-degree endangering children.

The sheriff's office said it was notified by Clermont County Job and Family Services on July 17 after the agency received a report that two children were observed to have suspicious bruising.

The sheriff's office interviewed the children, who told deputies that their step-mother "had inflicted the injuries as punishment for misbehavior."

The children were evaluated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children, where medical personnel determined the children's injuries were consistent with abuse. During interviews at the Mayerson Center, the children told officials that they'd been hit by Esz multiple times with a belt.

Esz was arrested on August 19 and is being held in the Clermont County jail without bond.