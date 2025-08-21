North College Hill High School implements safety measures for football games after last year's shootings

CINCINNATI — North College Hill High School is taking no chances this football season after two shooting incidents last fall.

"Safety is always number one for us over here at North College Hill," said Rayshawn Walton, District Athletic Director.

Last year, shots fired near the stadium halted a game between North College Hill and Cincinnati Country Day. Weeks later, the team's game against Woodward Career Technical High School ended early after shots were fired at a nearby apartment complex.

While no one was injured in either incident, Walton said they took a major toll on players and families — making safety the top priority this season.

"So around this time last year, we started working on how can we better perfect our operations here for all of our games," said Walton.

The school has implemented several new safety measures for the upcoming football season:



Four police officers and cruisers will be on site at each home game

A clear bag policy will be enforced

ID checks and no re-entry rules will be implemented

All attendees will pass through metal detectors

Two entry gates will be available instead of last year's single entry point

Students under 18 will now need to be accompanied by an adult to attend games.

"Also, everyone will go through wanding to enter our game. We'll also have two entry gates this upcoming year versus one from last year," said Walton.

Despite last year's challenges, the team is showing resilience as they prepare for the new season and make a playoff push.

"Our student athletes that are returning this year, they were on the football team last year, showing great perseverance, discipline, integrity," said Walton.

Walton said the new safety measures were developed with community input through feedback forms from different games, creating accountability for parents, teachers, staff, and students.

"I'm just excited for our student athletes," said Walton.

The first game of the season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 22, against the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Titans. The Trojans will have their first home game next Friday, Aug. 29, against the Pontiz Career Tech Golden Panthers.