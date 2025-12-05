High school seniors to get scholarships for new HVAC pathway program

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A new scholarship program is offering all area high school seniors a direct pathway into the growing HVAC industry, providing full funding for career training that leads to job opportunities.

Southern Ohio Technical Institute launched the program in partnership with the Charles Shor Foundation, targeting students who may not envision a traditional college path but want to enter a booming trade with over 45,000 available jobs.

"The Charles Shor Foundation is funding this program, and it's designed to get the young high schoolers into the trade," said Michael Tribbel, owner and founder of the vocational school.

The intensive 10-week program runs four days a week, totaling 200 hours, and provides students with valuable certifications and hands-on training in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration. The school currently maintains an 80% job placement rate.

"It's accelerated, so it's going to be a little hard, but you get a lot of knowledge in that small period to help get you out in the field quicker than most programs," said Joshua Baker, a recent graduate.

After completing the program, students participate in a job fair with over a dozen HVAC companies ready to hire graduates immediately.

The scholarship amount is based on household income, with the program costing up to $6,500. Tribbel says the scholarship covers more than just tuition costs. Students have received $3,000 or more for tuition, plus additional support, including weekly gas cards, helping reduce financial barriers during their training.

"Coming from a single mother ... I had to work a little less while I was in school, they gave us a gas card every week, so that was cool, I didn't need to worry about gas or anything like that," said graduate Carson Garcia.

Teddy Peace, director of recruitment, said that the application process involves six steps, including a 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation from a school counselor.

"We cover the five major EPA and OSHA Hazmat, plus we give them a great hands-on training," Peace said.

The next cohort of 11 high school seniors will begin the program on Feb. 23, continuing the initiative's mission to connect young people with stable, well-paying careers in the HVAC industry. The application is open and will close around mid-January.

More information on how to apply can be found here or by contacting Teddy Peace at 513-753-7683.