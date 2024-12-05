Police: Teen will spend 4 years in juvenile detention for firing shots that halted football game

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A teenager has been sentenced to spend the next 4 years in juvenile detention for two incidents where shots were fired near a school or school function earlier this year, according to North College Hill Police.

Police said the teen was arrested on September 13, the same day officers received a call reporting shots fired during school dismissal at North College Hill High School.

Before that, however, the same teen fired the shots near a North College Hill vs. Cincinnati Country Day football game that brought the game to a halt in the third quarter.

North College Hill police said someone fired 10 shots near an apartment complex across the street from the stadium on Bising Avenue. People at the game told WCPO players were the first to hear the shots and take cover.

No one was injured in either in either incident, but the gunfire near the football game had lasting consequences for North College Hill students.

The week after the shots were fired nearby, North College Hill's next opponent, Miami Valley Christian Academy canceled, stating they would not travel to the area for the game. The school also announced its homecoming game against Summit Country Day School was rescheduled for a different date and time, moving from a Friday night to Saturday morning.

NCH football coach Greg Conwell said the shots fired near the game was an unfortunate incident, but he felt that NCH student-athletes were being "punished" afterward, as opponents canceled or rescheduled games.