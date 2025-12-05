Advocates say domestic violence deaths are at an all-time high in Ohio. This survivor is sharing her story

HAMILTON, Ohio — Monica Woody opens her curtains to look at the snow. It makes her happy.

Not because she loves snow. But because she’s not scared anymore.

“I came here with nothing,” Woody said. “Nothing.”

Last summer, Woody left an abusive relationship. She came here to start over. Here, to the domestic violence shelter at YWCA Hamilton, a place that connects people to resources and helps victims escape domestic violence.

“I’m a domestic violence survivor,” Woody said. “And I would like to tell my story.”

Because her story is part of a larger crisis.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network says this year was the most lethal year for domestic violence in the state since it began tracking fatalities a decade ago. The organization says 157 people were killed between July 1, 2024, and June 30 — a significant increase from the previous year’s total of 114.

In Butler County, two people died in domestic violence cases during that period. In Hamilton County, 11 people died.

“A lot of people don’t think it’s real,” said Mandisa Williams, who runs the YWCA's emergency shelter in Hamilton. “You don’t think about the reality of it until you meet someone in that situation.”

But Williams sees it every day.

"And yes, over the last couple months we’ve had a spike in those numbers," Williams said.

On Thursday, she led a meeting with advocates and court liaisons in the county. They discussed cases and numbers, bouncing ideas off each other — especially for one immigrant in the shelter. She doesn’t speak much English, and she’s been there for 145 days.

That means Williams needs to find somewhere else for her to go.

“We really do not have any resources to assist her,” Williams said.

Across the conference room, Etta Caver shook her head. She saw a news story about the number of fatalities linked to domestic violence the night before.

“It seems like the numbers would at least be stable — or maybe decrease,” Caver said.

Caver, 72, is a court liaison getting a doctorate degree in domestic violence studies. She works at a recovery facility and leads weekly classes educating people about domestic violence.

“I’ve dedicated so much of my life to this,” Caver said. "Because I was victimized by domestic violence."

She lists off injuries that, for once, she couldn't lie about: Broken eye socket. Broken cheekbone. Broken teeth.

“I almost lost my eye,” Caver said. “My mission, as long as I’m on this earth, is to do what I can to help victims of domestic violence find safety.”

Monica Woody is a domestic violence survivor.

Like Woody, who the YWCA helped get a job, apply for government assistance and eventually find permanent housing.

“There’s a lot of help out here for you,” Woody said.

She takes a deep breath and looks out her window. She’s 63 and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. But she's happy. The happiest she's been in years. Because she can enjoy the snow.

“Get up and get out. Don’t stay," Woody said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the YWCA’s 24‑hour hotline at 800‑618‑6523.

