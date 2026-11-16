Fiona the hippo being monitored after ingesting object accidentally thrown in habitat at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is monitoring Fiona the hippo after she ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat, the zoo announced on social media Monday.

"Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely," the zoo wrote. "Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self."

The zoo did not specify when this occurred or what object Fiona swallowed.

They also said that Fiona will not be in Hippo Cove until this is resolved.

"Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats," the zoo wrote. "Ingesting foreign objects can cause serious health problems for animals. If something falls into a habitat, please notify a Zoo staff member immediately."

While Fiona won't be at Hippo Cove, zoo guests will still be able to visit and see her younger brother Fritz, mother Bibi and father Tucker.

You can read the full post from the zoo below: