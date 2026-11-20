SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School athletic director Jonathan Hayes has announced he is retiring from the position effective Dec. 18.

Hayes, a former pro football coach and former NFL player, has served as the school’s athletic director since February 2024.

Hayes told WCPO 9 Sports he is most proud of the relationships he built with the coaches and players over the years. He is grateful to be able to help several individuals in various scenarios and assist student-athletes through athletics.

"I love helping people grow," Hayes said. "I always love when the light bulb came on. There is a lot of growth that took place in three years."

Hayes and his wife, Kristi, had sons involved in Moeller athletics. Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes is a 2018 Moeller graduate. University of Virginia defensive end Jewett Hayes and Northwestern defensive lineman Jonah Hayes are Moeller graduates.

Jonathan Hayes said he is grateful to have handed out diplomas to Jewett and Jonah since he was a member of the Moeller faculty.

Hayes is a former Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach for 16 years. Prior to being named the Moeller athletic director, Hayes had been the offensive coordinator of the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

Prior to that, Hayes was the head coach and general manager of the St. Louis BattleHawks after being the Bengals tight ends coach from 2003 to 2018.

Prior to his pro coaching career, Hayes, a four-year letter athlete at the University of Iowa, was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma for four years.

The former longtime NFL tight end played for the Kansas City Chiefs for nine seasons (1985 to 1993) and the Pittsburgh Steelers for three seasons (1994 to 1996).

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