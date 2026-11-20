A four-year-old is in critical condition Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound at the Royal Sentry apartments Westwood, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. John Jeffries.

Police received a call at 7:30 p.m. and found a crime scene but no victim. An additional call came from Mercy Health West Hospital, where the child had been brought for treatment, Jeffries said.

Jeffries said police do not have a suspect and believe it was an isolated incident.

Investigators should be at the scene for a few more hours, he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Cincinnati police at or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See also:

Police: 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself with loaded gun found in vehicle in Williamsburg

Identity of person killed in Westwood shooting identified

