Jay Shakur Jones joined the WCPO 9 news team in August of 2024 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WATN in Memphis, TN, and at NBC 6 in Shreveport, LA.

As a general assignment reporter, Jay covered everything from local politics and crime to education and community rallies and events. His passion for holding those in power accountable found its legs in the wake of the tragic police beating and death of Tyre Nichols. Shakur’s reporting covered the local fight for police reform and the shake up in Memphis police policy and leadership in the months to follow.

Before working in Memphis and Shreveport, he worked as a congressional reporter for Northwestern University’s Medill News Service in Washington, DC covering committee hearings and the transition of former President Donald Trump’s administration out of office and the legislative agenda during the first year of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Jay is a native of the west side of Chicago and a graduate of Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications where he earned a B.A. in Journalism (minoring in Political Science).

While attending Howard, he honed his passion for journalism and storytelling behind and in front of the camera. During that time, he became heavily involved with his university’s video and broadcast communications department. He worked in the nation’s capital as a reporter and fill-in anchor for Howard’s radio and TV stations, WHUR and WHUT respectively.

Jay prides himself in telling stories that present solutions to the everyday problems of those in his community.

When he is not reporting he enjoys spending time with family and friends, serving in his local community and church, reading a good book, and watching classic TV shows and films. He also enjoys listening to jazz, gospel, and classical music. He is extremely excited and eager to share stories that both inspire and inform the Tri-state area.

If you see him around town, feel free to say hello!

