Businesses in the greater Cincinnati area are offering tributes Fiona the hippo, who died Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Hometown Swirls

The Mt. Orab, Ohio, ice cream shop is planning to turn its traditional vanilla soft serve ice cream in honor of Fiona.

In addition, the shop will be introducing other Fiona-inspired special as part of a tribute.

"As a small, family-owned business, we know just how much Fiona meant to Cincinnati and the surrounding communities. She wasn’t just a hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo; she was a symbol of hope, strength, and happiness who captured the hearts of millions," Hometown Swirls owners said in a statement.

Watch previous coverage of Fiona's birthday celebration:

Happy Birthday Fiona

Graeter's Ice Cream

The shop noted that it celebrated Fiona years ago with its limited edition Chunky Chunky Hippo Ice Cream.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Fiona. She was a symbol of resilience and joy, and her indomitable spirit served as an inspiration to our city. From the moment she captured our hearts as a tiny preemie fighting for life, Fiona brought people together and gave Cincinnati, and the world, countless reasons to smile. Our hearts go out to the dedicated caregivers at the Cincinnati Zoo who loved and cared for Fiona," Richard Graeter, Graeter's Ice Cream CEO, said in a statement.

Fiona died Thursday after she ingested a hat that was accidentally dropped in her enclosure. She was born in 2015 and won the hearts of millions as a premature baby weighing only 29 pounds.

Related:

Nation mourns Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo hippo who died after ingesting a hat

Retired Cincinnati Children's nurse reflects on the day she helped save Fiona the hippo's life in 2017

'I want her to get better': Students send get-well cards to Fiona the hippo