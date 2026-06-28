CINCINNATI — Downtown Cincinnati was filled with color and energy for the 53rd annual Pride parade and festival, with organizers estimating as many as 300,000 people turned out.

The celebration comes as Pride events nationwide face changing support following the rollback of DEI initiatives.

Festivities kicked off Friday night with the Pride Party at Elm Street Plaza, complete with live music, performances and games.

Saturday morning, Cincinnati's Pride Parade stepped off at 11 a.m. from 7th and Central, turning down Vine Street past Fountain Square before making its way to Sawyer Point.

"This is only my third time coming, but this is the most crowded I've ever seen it. I feel like we're all coming together as community today for sure," Jasmine Ferris said.

WATCH: Thousands pour into the downtown area to celebrate Cincinnati Pride 2026

Cincinnati's 53rd annual Pride festival draws an estimated 300,000 people

The city's Pride Festival took place at Sawyer Point, featuring more live entertainment, dozens of vendors and local food trucks.

"It's very interesting. You've got a lot of different people here. It's more bigger and better," Deborah Nelson, a Pride attendee, said.

Many Pride events across the country have lost corporate sponsors in the past year following the rollback of DEI initiatives.

"With the amount of pushback and hate that we've seen — and the amplification of the culture war against our community — it's caused a lot of us to really sink back to what we know… and where Pride came from… and that was a protest," Zach Joseph, executive director of Ohio Pride, said.

In 2025, Cincinnati Pride parted ways with several sponsors for that very reason. At the time, the nonprofit wouldn't name which corporations or organizations it no longer works with, but said it cost them "tens of thousands of dollars."

Despite the changing support, attendees say they're committed to the cause.

Caleb, a Pride attendee, shared his thoughts on the cause.

"It's something so easy to support, and it's just…love is love; people are people. Yeah, it doesn't make sense. It doesn't sit right with me," Caleb said.