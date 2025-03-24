Cincinnati Pride cuts ties with corporate sponsors that nonprofit says 'work against our mission'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Pride is making new steps to fund the nonprofit behind its annual parade and festival every June in the Queen City.

Cincinnati Pride let the public know the nonprofit has decided to part with former sponsors. The organization said this is because "we cannot in good conscience continue to collaborate with organizations that work against our mission of providing the Greater Cincinnati LGBTQ+ community with resources to positively impact the lives of all individuals regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression," according to the announcement.

“We thought it was the right time to adjust our approach," said Jake Hitch, Cincinnati Pride's Director of Development.

The Facebook post says the decision means "losing tens of thousands of dollars." Cincinnati Pride told WCPO 9 News it won't be naming which corporations or organizations with whom the nonprofit no longer works.

“We’re not looking to, you know, throw anyone under the bus or really even make the conversation around organizations we’ve, you know, said no to, it’s about trying to bring the community in together," said Hitch.

Cincinnati Pride has restructured how they'll collaborate with sponsors, whether a corporation or small business. The nonprofit broke down how it's updated its expectations in 2025 online.

Cincinnati Pride is dedicated to doing what is best for our community and allies. By partnering with organizations that share our commitment to inclusion, we aim to enhance the visibility and impact of our work. We ask that all prospective sponsors demonstrate transparency in their values and show their commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and initiatives through both policy and action.



To ensure alignment with our values and mission, Cincinnati Pride prioritizes financial support from organizations that share our commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Effective for 2025, Cincinnati Pride seeks partnerships with organizations that are committed to honor and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices. These organizations should understand the positive influence of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and society. In support of this, we may request a copy of an organization’s LGBTQIA+ Non-Discrimination Policy. Cincinnati Pride

“We’re asking, you know, to see the ways that you are showing and being supporting of our community outside of June," said Hitch.

Hitch told WCPO Cincinnati Pride's main focus is providing safe spaces for the LGTQIA+ community 365 days a year, alongside their allies. So with the non-profit's focus on finding new partners for funding, it will all be about those of all sexual and gender identities being supported daily.

“We need the support of our community, we need individual sponsors, we also still need corporate sponsors, we still need any sort of sponsor, you know, that is aligned with our mission," Hitch said.

The nonprofit is all volunteers. Anyone interested in joining or donating can visit Cincinnati Pride's website.