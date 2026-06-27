Cincinnati Pride weekend celebrations begin with block party

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people filled the Elm Street concourse in the shadow of the First Financial Convention Center to kick off Pride weekend in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Magazine organized the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Vice President of Events Tasha Stapleton told us it's also an opportunity for people who haven't interacted with a diverse crowd to learn more and be comfortable with other people.

"I feel like this is the perfect chance to come out and learn all about the people in the community," she said.

Kelsey Ference is the founder and CEO of Midwest Lesbian, who organized much of the entertainment for the evening, including the five drag shows.

"It is so cool to be able to see the amount of love Cincinnati has for Pride the entire month," Ference said.

Ference said Pride is an opportunity to be seen.

"The most important thing that we need to show is that we are people who just want to be loved, show love, be happy and be treated just like every other person around us," she said.

Pride weekend continues with the Cincinnati Pride Parade Saturday.

The following road closures will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday:



Seventh Street exit ramp from southbound I-75

Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street

West 8 th Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street

Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street Central Avenue- closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street

Plum Street- closed between Ninth Street and George Street

Fifth Street- closed between Gest Street and Linn Street

Sixth Street- closed between Gest Street and Linn Street

The following road closures will be in effect beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday:



Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Walnut Street

Elm Street- closed between Sixth Street and Garfield Place

Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Sixth Street

Fifth Street- closed between Race Street and Walnut Street

Sixth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street- closed north of Ted Berry Way

Fourth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Third Street- closed between Walnut Street and Race Street

Second Street- closed between Elm Street and Walnut Street

Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Walnut Street- closed south of Second Street (local access only)

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street

Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and East Pete Rose Way (CRG to exit westbound only)

East Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

Johnny Bench Way- closed



Roads will reopen after the parade at approximately 3 p.m., according to the city.