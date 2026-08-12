Troopers searching for driver after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Brown County

STERLING TWP., Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Brown County before fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.

OSHP said the crash happened at around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday night on SR-32 near Eastwood Road in Sterling Township.

Troopers said 46-year-old James Daugherty was riding a Jansno electric bicycle west in the right lane of SR-32 when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. OSHP said they believe the suspected vehicle was a 2020 to 2025 white Nissan Versa.

Daugherty was pronounced dead at the crash scene, OSHP said.

OSHP is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 937.378.6193 or 937.378.6191.

The crash is still under investigation.