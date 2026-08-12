WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Slow-moving storms produce lightning and heavy rain

We are still under a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

Showers and storms are still on the move this morning, especially in southeast Indiana where storms have barely moved for hours.

This has led to 1-3" of rainfall and there's another 1-2" of rain possible. Several flash flood warnings are in effect and flooding will remain a concern in this area. Additional storms are on the move elsewhere with torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

The best chance for storms and rounds of rain today will be in our western locations. We'll see rain chances throughout the day, but the best potential looks like it's prior to the noon hour. Temperatures will warm to 86 degrees today with a southwest wind.

An areal flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for all counties.

WCPO Flood advisories today

We also have a slight risk for severe storms in our western locations today. This includes the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

We'll continue to see rounds of showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. We will still need to be on alert for flash flooding and there are low-end severe weather chances on both days as well. Highs will stay in the mid 80s and it will still be very humid outside.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms

Flooding threat

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms possible

Mostly cloudy, very muggy

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Spotty storms

Very muggy again

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Sccattered chance for showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 71

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