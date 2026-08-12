Tri-State schools closed or delayed as storms continue

Some schools in the Tri-State are closed Wednesday, or operating on a delay after severe weather moved through the region overnight.

Lynchburg-Clay Local School District in Highland County announced Tuesday evening that schools would be closed Wednesday, August 12 because of storm damage in the district. The district will still hold open houses, but with an adjusted schedule.

In Northern Kentucky, Newport Independent Schools are also closed Wednesday because of widespread power outages, the district announced.

In Indiana, Franklin County Schools are also closed; the district initially announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning, but later announced that because of flooding, the district will close for the day.

These schools in Indiana are also operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning:



South Dearborn Community Schools

Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools

South Ripley Community Schools

Switzerland County Schools

You can check the full list of the latest closures here.

Saint Ursula Academy also canceled its freshman walkthrough event for the rain.

Severe storms began Tuesday evening and continued throughout the night; by Wednesday morning, several storms were still hanging over the Tri-State.

Storms over southeast Indiana have been slow-moving and dropping plenty of rain. This has led to 1-3" of rainfall and there's another 1-2" of rain possible. Several flash flood warnings are in effect and flooding will remain a concern in this area. Additional storms are on the move elsewhere with torrential downpours and frequent lightning.