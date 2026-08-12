Police: 5 people waiting at bus stop hit, seriously injured by driver

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Five people were seriously hurt Wednesday morning after a driver crashed into them while they waited at a bus stop in Springdale, according to Springdale Police Chief Tom Butler.

Butler said crews were dispatched at around 6:21 a.m. for the crash.

According to Butler, a driver heading north on Springdale Pike, near Northland Boulevard, lost control of their vehicle and traveled left off the road, crashing into five people at a bus stop.

Police said the driver stayed on scene after the crash.

The five people who were hit were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, Butler said. Butler did not elaborate on their injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation; officials involved did not say what may have caused the driver to lose control.

Police did not say whether the driver would be charged with a crime.